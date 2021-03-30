Angola: Luanda With New Cleaning Operators

Luanda — The government of the province of Luanda as of this Monday has seven cleaning and solid waste collection companies.

The companies are the Luanda Cleaning and Sanitation Company (Elisal-EP), indicated for the municipalities of Luanda and Cazenga, Er-Sol (Icolo e Bengo), Sambiente (Quiçama and Viana), Multilimpeza (Cacuaco), Jump Business (Belas), Chay Chay (Kilamba Kiaxi) and the Dassala/Envirobac consortium (Talatona).

According to a press release from the provincial government, the effective signing of the contracts is scheduled for Tuesday (30).

After the signing of the contract, according to the note, operators immediately will start the process of cleaning and collecting solid waste across the entire province of Luanda.

The process for hiring new operators, which started on February 24, 2021, had applications by 69 companies, 39 of which met the requirements, with 7 being approved.

The province of Luanda produces at least 6,800 tonnes of solid waste daily, which were being collected by six cleaning operators.

The six companies, which had the capacity to collect only 60% of the waste produced in the capital, lost their licenses as a result of the suspension of public contracts, by the provincial government of Luanda.

