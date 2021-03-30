Angola: Luanda With New Cleaning Operators

29 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The government of the province of Luanda as of this Monday has seven cleaning and solid waste collection companies.

The companies are the Luanda Cleaning and Sanitation Company (Elisal-EP), indicated for the municipalities of Luanda and Cazenga, Er-Sol (Icolo e Bengo), Sambiente (Quiçama and Viana), Multilimpeza (Cacuaco), Jump Business (Belas), Chay Chay (Kilamba Kiaxi) and the Dassala/Envirobac consortium (Talatona).

According to a press release from the provincial government, the effective signing of the contracts is scheduled for Tuesday (30).

After the signing of the contract, according to the note, operators immediately will start the process of cleaning and collecting solid waste across the entire province of Luanda.

The process for hiring new operators, which started on February 24, 2021, had applications by 69 companies, 39 of which met the requirements, with 7 being approved.

The province of Luanda produces at least 6,800 tonnes of solid waste daily, which were being collected by six cleaning operators.

The six companies, which had the capacity to collect only 60% of the waste produced in the capital, lost their licenses as a result of the suspension of public contracts, by the provincial government of Luanda.

The companies are the Luanda Cleaning and Sanitation Company (Elisal-EP), indicated for the municipalities of Luanda and Cazenga, Er-Sol (Icolo e Bengo), Sambiente (Quiçama and Viana), Multilimpeza (Cacuaco), Jump Business (Belas), Chay Chay (Kilamba Kiaxi) and the Dassala/Envirobac consortium (Talatona).

According to a press release from the provincial government, the effective signing of the contracts is scheduled for Tuesday (30).

After the signing of the contract, according to the note, operators immediately will start the process of cleaning and collecting solid waste across the entire province of Luanda.

The process for hiring new operators, which started on February 24, 2021, had applications by 69 companies, 39 of which met the requirements, with 7 being approved.

The province of Luanda produces at least 6,800 tonnes of solid waste daily, which were being collected by six cleaning operators.

The six companies, which had the capacity to collect only 60% of the waste produced in the capital, lost their licenses as a result of the suspension of public contracts, by the provincial government of Luanda.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.