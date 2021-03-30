Malawi/Uganda: Malawi Qualify for Africa Cup Finals After Mvula's Vital Goal Against Uganda

29 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Malawi has qualified for the Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations finals after beating Uganda 1-0 through Richard Mbulu goal in a match played at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre .

This will be the third time for Malawi to be in Afcin finals having previously competed in the finals in 1984 and 2010.

Uganda, on the other hand, have been regulars at the Africa Cup of Nations since 2015 but they are out despi that they needed just a draw to get them through.

Malawi started the campaign with a 1-0 over South Sudan before two back to back losses to Uganda (2-0) and Burkina Faso (3-1).

A draw against Burkina Faso at home in November proved vital for Flames as it has kept the Flames in contention after a 1-0 victory over South Sudan last Wednesday.

Coach Meck Mwase said this is Malawi's moment to return to Afcon.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

