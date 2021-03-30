Malawi: Prophet Bushiri Heartbroken Over Daughter's Death

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri says is heartbroken that his daughter, Israella Bushiri, has died while receiving medical treatment in Kenya.

Bushiri said his desire was to see his daughter grow and serve the Lord, "however, the will of God was for her to return back to Him"

The leader of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church said: "Israella was born during a time when my wife and I were going through great persecution, and she has lived her life witnessing what it means to fight and labour for the Lord despite trials and battles!"

Bushiri said the "the will of the Lord is above our desired."

He described his daughter as a "strong young girl who loved to worship and serve God."

Prophet Bushiri said ECG "as a church of God's love and strength and His love and strength will carry us forward from this day forward."

He said Israella was "a walking angel."=

Mourned Bushiri: "In our darkest moments she gave us light and in our lowest moments, she lifted our spirits. I am grateful to God to have fathered an angel of such spirit and beauty. She will always be my little girl."

Bushiri said when he spoke to the doctor in Kenya, he highlighted to him that if the daughter had not been blocked at the airport by Malawi government the first time she needed to travel to Kenya for medical assistance, "she wouldn't have passed on."

He said : "It is very disheartening and sad, therefore, that my daughter has become a victim of the persecutions that we are facing from South Africa."

Further Bushiri said: "However, my wife and I, bow to God's sovereignty and as this is his will, it could have happened anyway.

"Today, my wife and I choose not to mourn her but to celebrate her life. I do not believe that the devil could take the life of my daughter.

"She was a child of God and she passed on to be with Him according to His will. We prayed and we fasted, we commanded out- and in this week, when the Lord spoke to me that it will be a week of His will- His will has taken place."