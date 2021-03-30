Nigeria: Coalition Raises Concern Over Covid-19 Disruptions in Family, Child Health Services

30 March 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ojoma Akor

A coalition of women professionals and faith-based associations under the PACFaH@Scale project, called Women In PAS, have expressed concern over the disruption of essential health services for women and children as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Briefing newsmen Monday in Abuja, the coalition said the disruption is causing serious impact on family and child health in the country.

National President of the Medical Women's Association of Nigeria, and the Project Director, MWAN-PAS, Dr Minnie Oseji, who spoke on behalf of the coalition cited routine immunization, access to family planning services and other essential services as suffering due to multiple challenges, thereby making women and children to suffer.

The coalition said primary health care centres all over the country were unable to provide full immunization services, and that women have been finding it harder to access family planning services.

The women group added that training scheduled by state governments for Community Health Extension Workers (Chews) on new treatment protocols for childhood killer diseases have also been put on hold due to the COVID-19.

The coalition also raised concern over poor reproductive health funding, saying it had led to failure of the country to record any meaningful change in family and child health because of poor funding and poor releases of the meagre funding allocated.

"Since 2020 we have been asking, where is the 75% cut to the 2019 family planning budget which was reallocated in the 2021 budget and why has it not been released? Why are these funds still stuck in the Service Wide Vote?

"Should the Service Wide Vote not serve the needs of the women of the nation? Since the Nigeria National Strategic Plan II prioritizes reproductive health as a primary and strategic component of essential health services, is it not essential and strategic to fund the family planning needs of the women of Nigeria?," the coalition asked.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Palma in Mozambique
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
'Chaos' at Party Meeting as Factions Divide South Africa's ANC

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.