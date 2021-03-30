Nigeria: LASTMA Restrict Movement As Super Eagles Clash Against Crocodiles

29 March 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola Jide Jide

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has issued travel advisory restricting vehicular movement ahead of the Super Eagles final Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) clash against Crocodiles of Lesotho on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the Lagos State-owned agency under the Ministry of Transportation said "all vehicular movement around the stadium must stop from 10am till 10pm.

The tweet further said "vehicles approaching Teslim Balogun from Ojuelegba and Alaka/Eric Moore can only pass by on the flyover.

"ONLY vehicles with VVIP stickers or tickets can approach the stadium to park in the National Stadium. ONLY vehicles with VVIP stickers or carrying persons with VVIP tickets can drive into and park in Teslim Balogun.

"ONLY cars carrying passengers with tickets can approach and enter National Stadium to park. Please cooperate with all traffic officials along the route to ensure traffic keeps moving.

Although nothing is at stake, Nigeria would be hoping to finish their Group L qualification campaign unbeaten. Whereas, Thabo Senong's men - who sit at the base of the table with just three points are gunning for their first win after five matches.

In the reverse fixture played at the Setsoto Stadium, Rohr's team claimed a 4-2 win in Maseru - with Napoli's Victor Osimhen netting a brace while Villareal's Samuel Chukwueze and Everton's Alex Iwobi were also on target.

Lesotho got their goals through Masoabi Nkoto's 11th-minute strike plus Chidozie Awaziem's own goal.

