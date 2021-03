Tunis/Tunisia — 604 COVID-19 infections from 3,194 conducted tests, and 25 fatalities were reported on March 28, the Health Ministry said Monday evening in its daily report on the epidemiological situation in the country.

As such, the number of fatalities hit 8,760 and that of infections 251,169, including 215,920 recoveries.

The ministry further recorded 1,129 hospitalisations in public and private health facilities, 298 of whom in intensive care units and 108 under ventilators.