Malawi: Govt Says Pregnant Women Can Now Get Vaccine

29 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Government says pregnant women can now get the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

This follows recommendations from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda has confirmed this

Numerous questions have been raised over the past week on who qualifies to receive the jab.

While some vaccination centres are allowing breastfeeding and pregnant women to get vaccinated, others have been barring them from doing so.

According to the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19, pregnant women may consider the vaccination with the view that its benefits outweigh the risk of contracting the virus.

