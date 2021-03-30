Malawi: Police Charge Utm 'S Mzondi After Political Violence Arrest, Released On Bail

Malawi Police in Karonga has released an influential UTM regional official Mzondi Mkandawirfe after he was arrested for political violence ahead of March 30 by-election in Karonga north west.

He is suspected to have masterminded the aborted attack on Home Affairs minister Richard Chimwendo Banda who was in the district campaigning for a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) parliamentary candidate.

Police have charged him with an offence of"malicious damage."

Mkandawire denies the charges.

Social media is awash with reports that UTM spokesperson Frank Mwenifumbo is being marked for an arrest on the same charges.

MCP is accusing its alliance partner in government, the UTM, of perpetrating violent attacks on its senior officials, including the Director of Youth Chimwendo Banda.

The accusations follow a similar complaint by the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) that UTM followers attacked its supporters in the same district.