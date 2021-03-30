Malawi: Police Charge Utm 'S Mzondi After Political Violence Arrest, Released On Bail

29 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Malawi Police in Karonga has released an influential UTM regional official Mzondi Mkandawirfe after he was arrested for political violence ahead of March 30 by-election in Karonga north west.

He is suspected to have masterminded the aborted attack on Home Affairs minister Richard Chimwendo Banda who was in the district campaigning for a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) parliamentary candidate.

Police have charged him with an offence of"malicious damage."

Mkandawire denies the charges.

Social media is awash with reports that UTM spokesperson Frank Mwenifumbo is being marked for an arrest on the same charges.

MCP is accusing its alliance partner in government, the UTM, of perpetrating violent attacks on its senior officials, including the Director of Youth Chimwendo Banda.

The accusations follow a similar complaint by the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) that UTM followers attacked its supporters in the same district.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Palma in Mozambique
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
'Chaos' at Party Meeting as Factions Divide South Africa's ANC

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.