Malawi: Environmentalists Demand Stiffer Penalty for Pangolin Hunters

Environmentalists are demanding stiffer penalty for pangolin hunters.

Mathews Malata is pushing for laws that can protect pangolins from the risk of extinction.

Locally known as Ngaka, pangolins play an important role in the ecosystem, as they prey on pests which affect human health.

But the rising pangolins trade in Asia, is quickly threatening to push into extinction this wild animal, as the poachers have now invaded Africa and Malawi.

The country's wildlife department reveals that in 2020 about 90 people were arrested for illegal possession of pangolins whose destination was Asian countries.

Malata, who is the president of Association of Environmental Journalists has since called for concerted efforts especially on awareness.