Malawi: Environmentalists Demand Stiffer Penalty for Pangolin Hunters

29 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Environmentalists are demanding stiffer penalty for pangolin hunters.

Mathews Malata is pushing for laws that can protect pangolins from the risk of extinction.

Locally known as Ngaka, pangolins play an important role in the ecosystem, as they prey on pests which affect human health.

But the rising pangolins trade in Asia, is quickly threatening to push into extinction this wild animal, as the poachers have now invaded Africa and Malawi.

The country's wildlife department reveals that in 2020 about 90 people were arrested for illegal possession of pangolins whose destination was Asian countries.

Malata, who is the president of Association of Environmental Journalists has since called for concerted efforts especially on awareness.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Palma in Mozambique
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
'Chaos' at Party Meeting as Factions Divide South Africa's ANC

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.