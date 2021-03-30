Kenya: Konza Launches Ultra-Modern Security Command Centre

Nairobi — Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of National Government, Dr. Fred Matiangí and his Information Communication Technology and Innovation counterpart, Joe Mucheru today presided over the ground-breaking ceremony of an ultra-modern security command centre at the Konza Technopolis.

The project under the Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA) features a Police Station, security barrier, entrance feature, fire station, emergency response unit and an emergency response centre. It will also act as a benchmark in the quest by the authority to adapt to the future of policing.

Speaking at the event CS Matiangí said that Konza Technopolis is a reality and expressed gratitude to elected leaders in the area for supporting the project.

Construction of the centre, he added, marks the beginning of a major milestone with regard to setting the standards for policing in Kenya and in the region.

The CS stressed that in order to protect property and properly investigate crimes, there is need to change the approach to policing. "Technology adoption has impacted the way people in everyday life act and also how crimes are committed. We therefore must adopt and integrate new technologies into our operations as this is the police service of the future," he added.

Technological advancement has led to significant advances in policing, for instance the adoption of automatic number plate recognition. With recent trends showing that most crimes now have a digital footprint, digital forensics and investigations can no longer be the preserve of a specific unit, Dr. Matiangí said.

While speaking on the current containment measures by the Government regarding the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Pandemic, he urged Kenyans to support the fight against the disease.

"We have a challenge in the country and around the globe. COVID-19 is real, and we have lost too many lives. As we have been advised by Ministry of Health and professionals in that sector, if we are not very careful, we will suffer even more losses. We do not want to lose any more lives," he said.

On his part, ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Joe Mucheru said the state of the art security centre which is expected to be completed by the end of the year will have the latest technology, adding that physical security and cyber security was paramount.

"Commencement of the construction of this centre is therefore a major step towards this purpose as it will enable smooth and efficient security operations within the Technopolis," he said.

The Konza Security Command Centre, he added, will be built to international standards to ensure that investors and future inhabitants are assured of their safety, as this is critical for the growth of the Technopolis.

Additionally, the centre will also be important in the Technopolis' rapid response to security incidents and potential disasters such as fires, as the same have been incorporated in the project's plan

Kilome Member of Parliament, Hon. Thaddeus Nzambia, said as local leaders, they have joined hands and are moving together in actualizing the project, which is among one of the largest in the country.

Kajiado East MP, Mrs. Peris Tobiko said they are happy with the employment of their people on the Konza Technopolis project and look forward to its actualization

Also present at the ceremony was Police Inspector General, Mr.Hilary Mutyambai, KoTDA Board Chairman, Dr. Reuben Mutiso, KoTDA CEO,Eng. John Tanui.