Nigeria: TCN Confirms Attack On Facilities in Maiduguri By Boko Haram

28 March 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Addeh

Abuja — The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), last night, confirmed another attack on two of its power infrastructure in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Saturday's incident was the third since January on the company's facilities in the capital city, throwing residents into darkness for weeks and months.

A statement in Abuja by the General Manager, Public Affairs of the TCN, Mrs. Ndidi Mbah, noted that the latest incident occurred at about 5.56 am yesterday.

An attempt to restore power after the first incident had resulted in severe injuries to some technicians working for the organization, when explosions rocked the location they were working.

Collaboration between the TCN and the Borno State government, however, led to the erection of a bypass pending when the entire facilities would become fully operational, before the latest attack.

"The TCN states that two towers along the Damaturu-Maidugiri 330kV Transmission Line have again been vandalised by insurgents, after it had made concerted effort and restored power to Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on 24th March, 2021, two months after the first incident.

"The incident, which occurred at about 5.56am this morning, again cut power supply to Maiduguri and its environs.

"This time, the insurgents chain-bombed two other towers: T152 and T153, along the same line route of the other incident", the federal government owned company said.

The organisation, however, vowed to continue to do all that it could to ensure that power supply was restored to the affected areas in the earliest time possible.

