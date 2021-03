ZAMBIA'S Kela 'Kaulule' Siame put up a standout performance to amass an impressive 4.5 points in five rounds to be crowned champion of the 2021Ekurhuleni Chess Fide and Chessa Open held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Having started the competition ranked third with 2186 Fide International Ratings, the Zambian impressed with four victories and a draw in the elite section where 31 players took part to walk away with R3,000 (about K4,420).

