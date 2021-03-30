Tanzania: Who Is Dr Philip Mpango?

30 March 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has nominated Dr Philip Mpango as her Vice President.

The National Assembly Speaker, Speaker Job Ndugai unveiled his names at the Parliament in Dodoma Tuesday immediately a Question and Answers session.

But who is Dr Philip Mpango?

Dr Mpango is the Minister for Finance and Planning of the United Republic of Tanzania, and has been in office since November 2015.

Dr. Mpango previously held positions as the Acting Commissioner General of the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), the Executive Secretary in the President's Office (Planning Commission), the Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Finance & Economic Affairs, according to the World Bank.

He also worked as the Personal Assistant to the President (Economic Affairs), the Head of the President's Economic Advisory Unit, Senior Economist for the World Bank as well as visiting Lecturer in Public Economics, Collaborative Masters program for Anglo-phone Africa, AERC, Nairobi-Kenya, and Lecturer, Economics Department University of Dar es Salaam.

Some of Dr Mpango's notable publications include: Macro-micro Linkages in the Fight Against Poverty: Missing Links and Enabling Bridges (2004); Some Reflections on Semi-privatization of Customs Administration in Tanzania (1996), and a chapter on Spatial Dimensions of Economic Growth published in Tanzania Sustaining and Sharing Growth.

Dr. Mpango was also the Principal Supervisor for the preparation of The National Five Year Development Plan 2011/12 - 2015/16.

