Nigeria/Lesotho: Iwobi Tests Negative for Covid-19 Ahead of Lesotho Tie

30 March 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Iwobi was ruled out of the game against Benin because of a positive result

There is additional cheering news from the Super Eagles camp ahead of the team's last Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Lesotho on Tuesday as Alex Iwobi who was reported to have tested positive for coronavirus has now returned a negative result according to the latest update from the Nigeria Football Federation [NFF].

"Update: @NGSuperEagles forward, @alexiwobi has tested negative after further COVID-19 tests were conducted," the NFF wrote Tuesday morning on their Twitter page.

The Everton star was omitted from the Nigeria squad for Saturday's game against Benin Republic since the result conducted by the hosts was said to have been positive.

However, the Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr had expressed reservations, labeling the result as fake and the coach appears justified now with the new development giving the former Arsenal star a clean bill of health.

It is unclear yet if Iwobi will be given a role in Tuesday's tie against Lesotho.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are on course to end their campaign in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series in grand style when they take on the Crocodiles of Lesotho on Tuesday at the Teslim Balogun stadium.

Even before their last two games in the series, the Super Eagles had already sealed their place at next year's continental showpiece to be staged in Cameroon.

However, Rohr's men were keen to end the qualifiers on a high, hence they resolved to go for victory, first against the Benin Republic in Porto Novo and then against Lesotho in Lagos.

The Eagles achieved their target against the Squirrels, ending their eight-year unbeaten run with a 1-0 win and now they are seeking to do even more against the Crocodiles.

This is the first competitive game for the Super Eagles in Lagos in two decades while it is the first game at all in 10 years.

Already, the NFF has announced that one of its partners is giving out the sum of N1 million (one million Naira only) for the Man-of-the-Match in Tuesday's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between the Super Eagles and the Crocodiles of Lesotho.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Palma in Mozambique
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
'Chaos' at Party Meeting as Factions Divide South Africa's ANC

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.