Zimbabwe: ED Hails 'Genuine Gift' As Zim Receives 35 000 Covid-19 Doses From India

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa Monday presided over receipt of 35 000 doses of Covaxin drug which was manufactured by the Indian Pharmaceutical company, Bharat Biotech.

The doses were donated by the South Asian country, whose Covaxin drug is ranked among the top Covid-19 vaccines with an efficacy rate of 81 percent.

Speaking at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport where the doses were being received, Indian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Vijay Khanduja said the drug provides more protection against the Covid-19 variants.

"The drug has been used by over a million people in India and has an efficacy rate of 81 percent. The good thing about this drug is that it works against the new variants," said Khanduja.

Also speaking at the same occasion, President Emmerson Mnangagwa thanked the government of India for the gesture saying the donation arrived at a time when the country has started the second phase of the National Vaccination Programme.

"On behalf of myself, government and the people of Zimbabwe, I expressed my profound gratitude to His Excellency Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and government India on the donation of 75 000 doses of Covaxin of which 35 000 doses have arrived today.

"This is a genuine gift and a welcome gesture from India in the midst of an unprecedented time of Covid-19 pandemic.

"The donation comes at a time when the government recently approved the use of Covaxin in our country, this testifies to a genuine desire to promote sustainable accessibility of covid-19 vaccines."

Mnangagwa also called on Indian investors to consider setting up business in Zimbabwe.

"We also look forward to strengthening the existing cooperation for the mutual benefit of our economies and people.

"I therefore want to take this opportunity to invite Indian investors to consider the numerous investment opportunities presented by our country's National Development Strategy 1, which cut across all sectors of our economy.

"Zimbabwe is open for business and our one stop investment centre, the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) stands ready to facilitate investments from India," he said.

Below are some of the images captured at the event.