Tanzania: Kagera Petty Traders Issued With 62,000 IDs

GOVERNMENT has issued about 62,000 identity cards to petty traders in Kagera Region, it has been disclosed.

Trade Development Officer at the Regional Secretariat, Mr Isaya Tendega, explained that the IDs would be issued electronically to petty traders (Machinga) through their respective District Councils.

"The government is keen to ensure that petty traders conduct their business in friendly environment. The IDs will be issued electronically to avoid fraud," he said.

Elaborating, he said Kyerwa Council would get 5,400 IDs, Muleba (10,000), Ngara (7,600), Bukoba (14,500), Missenyi (7,000), Karagwe (9,300) and Biharamulo (8,200). However, he urged the petty traders to utilise well the IDs to improve their lives.

Equally, he appealed to residents on border areas to embrace business opportunities available in their areas saying cross-border businesses have proved worthwhile to the economy of many countries.

"Border between a country and another is an opportunity to people living in the area. People should use border areas to do business and improve their standards of living provided that they satisfy all the legal requirements. Our role as government is to make sure that these people are benefiting," he said.