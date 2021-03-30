Tanzania: Govt Introduces Five New a-Level Combinations

IN what appears to be a surprise good news, graduates of 2020 Ordinary Level education, may now have a reason to smile, after the government announced that it has introduced five new combinations for those joining Advanced Level education later this year.

The Minister of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government, Selemani Jafo said at a news conference that beginning Monday March 29, 2021 students had a room for yet another opportunity to choose combinations of their choice before the government selects those eligible for Form Five studies.

The new combinations include Physics, Mathematics and Computer Science (PMC), which to begin with shall be offered at Dodoma Girls Secondary School and that boys could study the same combination at Iyunga Secondary School in Mbeya.

Others are Kiswahili, French and Chinese (KFC) and Kiswahili, English and Chinese (KEC) to be offered at Morogoro Secondary School for girls and at Usagara Secondary School in Tanga.

Students can also choose Physical Education, Biology and Fine Arts (PeBFa) and Physical Education, Geography and Economics (PeGE), which will be available at Makambako Secondary Schools in Njombe Region for Girls and Kibiti Secondary School (Coast) for boys.

Similar combinations will also be offered by Mpwapwa Secondary School (Dodoma) for both Girls and Boys. According to Mr Jafo, apart from the new combinations, students were allowed to replace their earlier combination for all subjects based on their 2020 Form Four national exam results.

The opportunity is to all 2020 Ordinary Level graduates to make changes on the combination they made on F4-Selform.

The minister said the extension offer starts with immediate effect from March 29, 2021 and will last to April 11, 2021 at 00:00 hours in which after the grace period students shall not be allowed to change their subjects.

According to Mr Jafo, the candidates are supposed to apply online via the ministry's website-www.selform. tamisemi.go.tz and go direct to Student Selection MIS.

Mr Jafo said the government's decision came after realising that after the Form Four examination results were announced candidates ought to consult their parents on what to study depending on what they aspired to be in the future.

"That is why we have decided to provide a second chance to them so that they may study subjects that will help them realise their future dreams," he added.

Initially, the candidates were filling in selection forms (Selforms) before sitting for their final examinations and after the results were announced by the National Examination Council of Tanzania (Necta), the government was selecting them to pursue Form Five studies depending on the combinations they filled in their forms.