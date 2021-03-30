Tanzania: Parliament to Honour JPM Legacy

THE Parliamentary budget marathon kicks off here on Tuesday with Members of Parliament scheduled to discuss and pass a resolution to recognise the valuable contribution of Tanzania's fifth President John Magufuli and his outstanding service.

The legislators will also pass a resolution to congratulate Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan for being sworn-in as the sixth President.

A statement issued by the Parliament said the MPs will also receive the Third Five-Year National Development Plan (2021/2022 to 2025/2026) and endorse the government budget for 2021/2022 financial year.

The three-month session is expected to end before June 30 this year to pave way for the start of the new financial year on July 1.

According to the budget framework, the government plans to spend 36.26trn/- in the 2021/2022 fiscal year up from 34.88trn/- approved for 2020/21 financial year.

According to the Ministry of Finance and Planning the next budget has increased by 4 per cent in order to speed up economic growth and facilitate the implementation of the Five Year Development Plan III.

Presenting the budget framework for 2021/2022 fiscal year early last month on behalf of Finance and Planning Minister Dr Philip Mpango, the Minister for Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba said that 37 per cent (equivalent to 13.26trn/-) of the total budget will be development expenditure.

He said the government will collect 26.03trn/- from domestic sources during the 2021/22 financial year, rising from the 24.07trn/- that is earmarked for collection from domestic sources during the current financial year.

Minister Nchemba further said that development partners are expected to contribute 7.9 per cent of the budget, while tax revenues are estimated at 21.46trn/- and non-tax revenues pegged at 4.56trn/-.

The minister affirmed that the government will also secure loans from internal markets and foreign concessional loans.

In the coming financial year, the government is expected to start implementing development priorities highlighted in the five-year development plan (2021/2022-2025/2026) which reflects the country's development blueprint, Vision 2025 to build a competitive industrial economy and improve the welfare of the people.

In the 2021/22 financial year, the government intends to finalise implementation of strategic projects promoting industrial growth, ensure a conducive business and investment climate and improvement of infrastructures such as railways, roads, marine and aviation services, he stated.

Efforts will also be directed to the improvement of processing factories for agricultural and livestock products and several other projects that are likely to boost economic growth such as the 2,115MW Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project, construction of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), the Uganda/Tanzania crude oil pipeline and construction of interchanges at the Kigongo - Busisi bridge in Mwanza, plus Tanzanite and Kamata interchanges in Dar es Salaam.

Parliamentary Budget Committee Chairman, Sillo Baran said in the 2021/2022 financial year, the government will not receive funding through the General Budget Support (GBS) arrangement adding that the money will be directed to specific development projects.

"We advise the government to meet with development partners and discuss an alternative way to channel the money instead of directing them to the projects," the MP intoned, insisting that the government must be given the funds to decide on where to channel them on the basis of its priorities.