Tanzania: Agency Increases Capacity of Quality Seed Production

THE Agricultural Seed Agency (ASA) says it has hiked its quality seed production capacity, from 557 tonnes in 2016/17 to at least 1,750 tonnes during 2018/2019.

The ambitious development has helped the state-owned agency to be placed at fifth position out of more than 42 companies that produced quality seeds within the country during the period between 2019/20.

ASA Chief Executive Officer, Dr Sophia Kashenge, said in an interview that the improvement was attained through an effort by the agency to add four new seed production farms.

She mentioned the farms that the agency has obtained and their acres as Kilimi (1,115 acres), Msungura (250 acres), Mazizi (12 acres) and the Luhafwe farm (500 acres).

Dr Kashenge explained that the new farms have increased the number of the seed farms from eight to 13 , bringing the total Agency's seed production area to 10,115.2 hectares from 9,890.

"As demand for quality government seed keeps on skyrocketing to help accelerate production of enough food and crop based raw materials, we noticed continued diminishing of suitable land for seed production due to increased human population and activities and thus, we decided to initiate an effort to have more chunks of land," she observed.

She added: "The farms are increasingly surrounded by the fast-growing population. It is high time now that the seed farms are highly protected since they are prone to destruction. As part of urban greening these farms offer traditionally rural services in cities, thereby contributing to food resources, as well as working to alleviate pressing social issues like poverty," She said it also provides a way to create opportunities for employment and community-building for the people surrounding the fields.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Agribusiness Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As part of greening, they present urban agriculture and provide a buffer for pollution and improve environmental health and well-being through the land-based carbon sink. In more efforts to improve seed production, Dr Kashenge said ASA has also managed to expand seed production acreage at some of its old farms.

"For instance, at Mwele farm in Tanga, we managed to expand 200 acres, at Kilangali 400 acres and Mbozi farm has been extended to at least 300 new acres," she detailed.

She informed that the agency has so far increased the number of private seed companies working under Public Private Partnership (PPP) from five during 2017/18 to 11 during 2019/20.

"The companies have played a significant role to help increase production of quality seed from 2,666 tonnes to 3,884, making the total production at ASA's land resources to raise from 3450 to 5634 between 2016/17 and 2019/20," she unveiled.

The current demand for seed in Tanzania stands at 186,500 tonnes in a year, but the amount that is being produced is only 71,000 tonnes.

To reduce the shortage, the agriculture ministry is currently implementing a 10 -year strategy to improve the seed production sub- sector, aimed at enabling the country meeting the local seed adequacy, as well as reaping economic fortunes from potential external seed markets.

The strategy incorporates more investments in the side of seed research, inventions, multiplication, as well as quality control.