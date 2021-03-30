Nigeria Vaccinates 566,917 People With 1st Dose

Nigeria has vaccinated a total of 566,917 eligible persons with the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, as of Monday, March 29, 2021.

In an update released by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, it was revealed that the figure represents 28.2 per cent of the proportion vaccinated.

A breakdown of the NPHCDA update contained in an Electronic Management of Immunisation Data System, further revealed that Lagos is leading in the exercise with 112,326 persons vaccinated.

Two other states trailing Lagos are Ogun, 48,983, and Kaduna, 40,243.

Other states that have recorded 5-digit figures in the exercise are Bauchi, 32,893, Katsina, 32,628; Kwara, 27,509; Jigawa, 23,163; Ondo, 22,929; Kano, 22,796; FCT, 18,705; Osun, 17,353; Yobe, 15,622; Edo, 15,180; Adamawa, 14,888; Nasarawa, 11,771; Ekiti, 11,597; Rivers, 11,554; Bornu, 10,451 and Imo, 10,394.

In the league of 4-digit are Plateau, 9,953; Delta, 7,177; Benue, 7,048; Gombe, 5,539; Enugu, 5,181; Akwa Ibom, 4,514; Cross River, 4,410; Anambra, 3,955; Niger, 3,546; Oyo, 3,362; Bayelsa, 2,827; Sokoto, 2,372; Zamfara, 2,361; Ebonyi, 1,744; Kebbi, 1,435; Taraba and Abia recorded 413 and 95 respectively.

