Nigeria: How Bad Weather Prevented Governors From Attending Tinubu's Colloquium

30 March 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Fresh facts have emerged that bad weather prevented governors and other dignitaries from travelling to Kano to attend the 12th colloquium in honour of All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Senator. Bola Tinubu, who clocked 69, yesterday.

Dignitaries including Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos); Dapo Abiodun (Ogun); Gboyega Oyetola (Osun); and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), who were supposed to physically attend the colloquium in Kano, could not make the trip due to bad weather that prevented planes from landing at the Kano airport.

The bad weather, which affected flight operations at the Kano airport, caused the organisers of the colloquium to start the programme around 1pm instead of the earlier scheduled 12 noon.

The colloquium was themed, 'Our Common Bond, Our Common Wealth: The Imperative of National Cohesion for Growth and Prosperity', and was also virtually attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, who chaired the occasion.

Sources at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) blamed the flight disruption at the Kano airport to bad weather, adding that all aircraft en route Kano were diverted to the Abuja airport.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and others later joined the event virtually from their offices in Abuja while the governors and other politicians joined from the VIP lounge of the Abuja airport.

Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

