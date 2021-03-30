Djibouti: Ethiopia, Djibouti Explore Ways to Further Strengthen Bilateral, Regional Cooperation - Mof

8 March 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia and Djibouti have expressed keenness to explore ways to further strengthen bilateral and regional cooperation, according to Ministry of Finance.

minister of Finance, Ahmed Shide today discussed with Djiboutian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Mohammed Idris Farah focusing on economic cooperation between the two countries.

During the discussion, the minister said Ethiopia and Djibouti have strategic relations that include wide-ranging cooperation on infrastructure, trade, and people-to-people ties.

Appreciating the service given by Djibouti in terms of providing outlets for Ethiopia's import and export goods, Ahmed affirmed the commitment of Ethiopian Government to economic and socio-cultural relations.

Ambassador Mohammed Idriss Farah on his part expressed his commitment to continue working closely with Ethiopia for the growth and stability of the Horn of Africa.

Read the original article on ENA.

