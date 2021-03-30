South Africa: The Gemstone in Jo'burg's Inner-City Crown - First It Was Maboneng and, Now, It's Jewel City

analysis

There's a sparkling new gemstone in the City of Gold's crown - a new development that is bringing hope to the inner city.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Residents of Johannesburg are usually divided along clear lines with regard to their affections for the city. Some love it with a passion, while others entertain a love-hate relationship with the inner workings of the City of Gold. However, despite the increasing number of potholes and overgrown pavements that characterise Jo'burg's infrastructure, now and again there seems to be news of a development that causes the doubters among the investors to give the city the proverbial second chance. First it was Maboneng, and now it's Jewel City.

Crossing the road from the Maboneng retail precinct to Jewel City on foot is a bit like entering one of the then recently completed London Docklands developments. Only launched in September 2020, it is a pedestrian precinct, clean, colourful, spacious and contemporary in design.

There was a similar positive vibe around Maboneng when it launched roughly 12 years ago. As financial commentator Sinesipho Maninjwa wrote in a 2019 Biznews article, "Maboneng was the fruit of (the young investor, Jonathan) Liebmann's labour....