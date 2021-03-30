Nigeria: Towards Establishing Nigeria-Morocco Business Council

Rabat — The "Maroc Afrika-Cultures et développements" Organization (OMA) and a business delegation from Nigeria signed, Monday in Rabat, a partnership agreement aimed at creating the Nigeria-Morocco Business Council.

Inked by OMA's President, Najib Kettani and the head of the Nigerian delegation, Yusuf Hamisu Abubakar, this agreement aims to create a framework conducive to developing and supporting the initiatives and memoranda of understanding signed between the two countries.

The creation of this council is part of all the steps initiated by HM King Mohammed VI, to open up to the African depth of the Kingdom and to develop and consolidate the ties of friendship between Morocco and Nigeria, Kettani said during the signing ceremony.

This council will further develop economic and trade relations between the two countries, he added, recalling that Nigeria is the first economic power in Africa with a GDP of 467 billion U.S. dollars in 2019 and is among the world's leading producers of hydrocarbons.

For his part, Hamisu Abubakar stressed that this initiative is likely to promote the interests of Morocco and Nigeria at the sub-regional, regional continental and international levels as well as in international circles and institutions.

It will also promote investment and cooperation in various sectors, including agriculture, economy, telecommunications, youth development and sports, gender relations, infrastructure development, energy, economic diplomacy, finance, in addition to the development of culture, tourism, education, digital sciences and technology, he added.

On the sidelines of this meeting, prospecting exchanges on investment opportunities in Morocco, especially in the region of Rabat-Salé-Kénitra, and B2B meetings were held between Moroccan businessmen and their Nigerian counterparts.