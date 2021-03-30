South Africa: Eastern Cape Government Admits It Has Severe Specialist Shortages At Hospitals

analysis

The MEC for Health in the Eastern Cape has admitted that the vacancy rate for specialists at Livingstone Hospital is close to 50% but claims that the numbers are 'pushed' up by departments that have been left without any specialists, such as neurosurgery.

The Eastern Cape Health MEC, Nomakhosazana Meth, admitted to the provincial legislature that specialist units had a vacancy rate of close to 50% -- but she said these numbers were pushed up by shortages of superspecialists, such as neurosurgeons, and that they were looking at recruiting more "general specialists".

Meth was answering a question from the Democratic Alliance's provincial spokesperson on health, Jane Cowley.

"These shocking statistics were revealed in response to my parliamentary questions to establish the nature and extent of unfilled posts at these hospitals. The unfilled posts stretch across a variety of departments, including neurosurgery, anaesthesiology, cardiology, obstetrics and gynaecology and paediatrics," Cowley said.

"Not only do these specialists bring valuable skills to the institutions where they reside, they also play a vital role in passing these skills on to others. Skills that are vital in the proper treatment and care of patients, and the very same skills that are severely lacking in the...