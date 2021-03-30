South Africa: Didiza, Stakeholders Assess Progress Towards Agriculture Master Plan

29 March 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister, Thoko Didiza, has met with agriculture and agro-processing stakeholders to assess progress on the drafting and consultations of the Agriculture and Agro-processing Master Plan.

During a meeting attended by representatives of agriculture unions, Agribusiness, labour unions, and civil society, among others, Didiza noted that since the first meeting on the Master Plan on 26 June 2020, the stakeholder consultations have examined various agriculture and agro-processing sub-sectors, and how these can be expanded to contribute to economic growth, inclusiveness, and job creation.

"These efforts are part of the broader Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan the President announced late last year. The process is rigorous and evidence-based, led by the National Agricultural Marketing Council (NAMC), Bureau for Food and Agriculture Policy (BFAP) and Competition, Regulation and Economic Development (CCRED)," Didiza said.

She said the engagement on Monday was fruitful as it identified areas that require further negotiations among partners and action plans for implementation "as we approach the completion of the Master Plan".

"We hope that social partners will continue supporting this important initiative and remain committed to implementing the Master Plan when we have completed drafting it," Didiza said.

The Minister also commended the partners for this milestone and said she looked forward to the social partners' next engagement.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Palma in Mozambique
'Chaos' at Party Meeting as Factions Divide South Africa's ANC
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.