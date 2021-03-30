Nigeria: Indigenous Firm Develops Robotic Trackers to Fight Kidnappers, Bandits

30 March 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Kemi Olaitan

The fight against insecurity will soon get a boost, as the first indigenous robot company in Nigeria, Robotic and Intelligence Nigeria (RAIN), is set to launch dedicated inescapable trackers for kidnappers and bandits anywhere in Nigeria.

The founder of the company, Dr. Olusola Ayoola, who made the disclosure in Ibadan, Oyo State, yesterday, said the trackers, which were at advanced stage of completion, would further facilitate the work of the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies in their concerted efforts to end kidnapping and banditry in the country.

Ayoola, who stated this when he received the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, in his Ibadan office, said RAIN embarked on the development of the trackers in response to the challenge thrown at it and the youths generally when the minister visited the company in his supportive head-hunting of ingenious youths in concrete developmental projects across Nigeria.

He informed the minister that his company was impressed by his unexpected visit to their office in August last year, and consequently took the challenge thrown at them with all seriousness to seek support for the development of the trackers from the best brains across the world.

Ayoola added that the trackers and other robotic intelligence resources developed by the company would soon be ready for launch, maintaining that the proactive, impactful steps being taken by the minister were all what the youths of Nigeria needed to give their best to the country.

RAIN, according to him, has become fully concerned and committed to the development of "A1- based approaches, artificial intelligence and equipment to fight crimes in Nigeria since the August unprecedented motivation by the minister of youth development."

"Let me add that we are further encouraged this afternoon by the personal donation of six highly sophisticated computers to us by the minister. He is really deepening digital literacy in Nigeria, and this is what we need mostly at this point in our dear country. This is a minister with the genuine interest of the youths at heart. It is a genuine love for the growth of Nigeria."

