South Africa: Sculpting Ilobola - Ceramic Artist Zizipho Poswa's Journey

29 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Malibongwe Tyilo

For her latest exhibition, 'iLobola', ceramic artist Zizipho Poswa takes a closer look at her culture, and explores the customary practice and evolution of ilobola, and why it was never simply about paying for a bride.

"I knew I wanted to tell a story about ilobola. Because I was clueless, I needed to know how the whole process works, especially because this is something that would be a part of my life; if I'm not the one for whom lobola will be paid, then it will be for my daughter, or if [I have a son] he is the one that will pay lobola. So, somewhere, somehow, I will be involved; It's part of who I am, it's my culture," says ceramic artist and Imiso Ceramics co-founder Zizipho Poswa, referring to her latest body of work, on show from 25 March 2021 until 1 July 2021 at the Southern Guild gallery in Cape Town's silo district at the V&A Waterfront.

Zizipho Poswa in studio. Photo by Christof Van Der Walt/Southern Guild Zizipho Poswa in her studio. Photo by Christof Van Der Walt/Southern Guild

The exhibition, which features 12 sculptures by the artist, is titled iLobola, after its subject matter, the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

