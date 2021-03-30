Namibia: Outjo Cricket Festival Postponed Due to Poor Weather

THE finals of the Outjo Cricket Festival will be played on Wednesday due to 'bad weather'.

Cricket development officer for the Kunene region, Wilhelm Tuhafeni told The Namibian that the final was postponed, because of 'bad weather conditions'.

The Outjo Cricket Festival is an annual event held during the independence weekend and this year the final matches were supposed to be held on Monday.

Tuhafeni said the tournament ended when it started raining in the last innings of the tournament, while it had also become cloudy and dark.

"Four teams had advanced to the final stages and they were playing for the first, second and third positions respectively," Tuhafeni said.

The top players of the tournament are Theodor Katanga, who took three wickets in two overs, and Monika Uises who scored 35 runs from 20 balls.

Tuhafeni said that a lack of equipment for players remained a big challenge, while they also needed better facilities for players to perform better.

He added that there were very few parents who came out to watch the matches.

"We believe that some parents couldn't make it due to work commitments, but the support is encouraging," he said.

The u13 teams of Wolves girls and Leopards girls will face each other in the final, while the u13 boys teams of Tigers and Cheetahs will face off in the bronze medal match, once the games resume next Wednesday.

Eight teams from Jack Francis Primary School, Marchel Primary School and Outjo Primary School took part in the Outjo Cricket Festival which kicked off last Saturday.

This year's tournament was held under the theme 'Developing our future stars' and was officially opened by Outjo mayor Siegliende Amamus at the Etoshapoort Stadium. Amamus said that cricket has become the most-liked sport at the north-western town and that it had successfully produced players who have competed at a national level.

The Outjo Cricket Festival, which has been hosted for the past four years, is held to promote and support cricket at the north-western town.