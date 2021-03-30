Zimbabwe: MDC-A Misleads Nation On Patriotic Bill

30 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Opposition functionaries have been selling bottled smoke to supporters misleading them on the Executive position on a proposal made in Parliament about a Patriotic Bill, whose contents are still unknown.

The proposed law, that is being pushed by parliamentarians, who have a constitutional role to do so, is now being treated as a passed piece of legislation by the MDC Alliance although it is still in its preliminary stages.

Insiders questioned why the MDC-A is misleading its supporters and some embassies into believing that the law is being sponsored by the Government when it is individual legislators who are pushing the motion.

Opposition figures, notably the MDC-A vice president Tendai Biti have been making a lot of noise around the proposed law, apportioning it to Government when it is Parliament, from where he was recently recalled by his party.

In an interview, Zanu PF chief whip Cde Pupurai Togarepi said it was not surprising that Mr Biti is apoplectic given his past actions that are deemed unpatriotic.

"This is our proposed law, as legislators who represent the people, we are duty-bound to push their interests. When they were in Parliament, we engaged the likes of Biti, but they have ignored that, our representatives in Parliament then decided to move a motion, mind you, this has not started today, it has been raised before as we have watched them campaigning for the imposition of sanctions with no repercussions," he said.

Last year Mr Biti wrote a letter to the World Bank Group president David Malpass pleading to the world financial institution not to lend Zimbabwe any money when the country was struggling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It is for that reason that we are pushing the Patriotic Bill, because it's the people in the constituencies who are suffering from the unpatriotic actions of people like Biti and the MDC-A lot.

"As a matter of fact, we are concerned that the Executive is not bringing that Bill to Parliament. We are representatives of the people and it is people who are pushing us," said Cde Togarepi.

Cabinet last year approved the draft of a proposed law that penalises citizens who campaign for the continued impositions of sanctions or those whose actions are against the country's national interests.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
'Chaos' at Party Meeting as Factions Divide South Africa's ANC
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.