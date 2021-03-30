Burundi/Tanzania: National Beach Soccer Side Ready for Burundi Tie

30 March 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

NATIONAL Beach soccer side is full throttle to take on Burundi in the first leg of the 2021 Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations (BSAFCON) qualifiers at Coco Beach in Dar es Salaam today.

The overall winner in the two legged battle will earn a chance to play in the BSAFCON finals to be played from May 23rd to 29th this year in Dakar, Senegal.

After today's match, the two sides will meet again in the second leg clash at the same venue on Saturday to know which team will be flying to Senegal to play in the prestigious finals.

Initially, the two matches were planned to be played in Burundi and Tanzania respectively but the former requested both games to be staged in the country due to rising water levels in Burundi's shoreline.

As such, the visitors will host today's match while Tanzania are set to stage the next game as such, they deserve to take full use of the home ground advantage to rise in both encounters.

Speaking recently, the country's Beach soccer coach Boniface Pawasa said all is well in his squad ahead of today's crucial qualifying match.

"We have had ample time of preparations and time has come for the players to put in practice what they have been rehearsing. It will be a tough game but our priority is to win both games to qualify," he said.

He added that they have already identified players who will begin the encounter and that two players who were on the injury list are now progressing well.

He then requested more fans to throng at the venue to give their team a backup as they fight to fly high the national colours and make the team one of the best on the continent.

However, Burundi are not a team to be underrated especially at this qualifying stage as they too have a competitive Beach soccer squad hungry to reach farther as far as BSAFCON is known.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Palma in Mozambique
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
'Chaos' at Party Meeting as Factions Divide South Africa's ANC

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.