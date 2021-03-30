Tanzania: 'Samia Buoyancy Uplifting'

AMID shock, fear and uncertainty following the sudden death of President John Magufuli, his successor President Samia Suluhu Hassan is swiftly restoring Tanzanians' hopes and lifting the nation.

President assumed the presidency in the hardest way possible; taking over the reins following the premature demise of Tanzania's fifth president Dr Magufuli but the new Head of State has hit the ground running. Her boldness and decisiveness was evident on Sunday.

Ushering in a new era in the country's top office, President Samia, calm in nature, sent a strong message to public servants and Tanzanians in general, that she would not tolerate malpractices.

President Samia delivered a short but yet powerful speech, in which she warned perpetrators of corruption in public office that they should brace themselves for tough actions by her government.

Reports by the Controller and Auditor General (CAG), Mr Charles Kichere and the Director General of the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), Brigadier General John Mbungo presented to the president, pointed to persistent corruption and embezzlement of public funds.

President Samia, dismayed by the vice, wasted no time to take actions based on the findings in the CAG and PCCB reports, suspending the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) Director General Eng Deusdedit Kakoko to pave the way for investigation over the accusation of embezzlement of 3.6bn.

Reacting to the president's Sunday speech, analysts, politicians and academicians commended her decision to order a special audit of funds that have been released for the development projects between January and March, this year, as well her reaction to the 3.6bn/- loss at TPA.

Rachel Yusuph, a political analyst who also lectures at the Tumaini University Dar es Salaam College (TUDARco) said the president has shown strong determination on curbing corruption and developing the country.

Ms Rachel oozed confidence that if President Samia maintained the same pace, then all the plans for the next five years would be implemented accordingly.

"It's a good start as she has sent a clear message that the government will stick to enhancing the rule of law, good governance, as well as implementing development projects," she said.

Her views were echoed by Mzumbe University Assistant Lecturer, Jerlum Kilumile, who expressed optimism that President Samia's no-nonsense approach to corruption will guarantee smooth implementation and timely accomplishment of the development projects.

On his side, Tanzania Mineral Dealers Association (TAMIDA) National Chairperson, Mr Sam Mollel put his confidence in President Samia's presidency, saying she is following the footsteps of her predecessor, Dr Magufuli.

Mollel said that mineral traders - big and small are happy with Mama Samia ascendancy to the country's highest office and are cheerful that she has started the work well, talking tough on fraud and pledging to be bold in managing public money and tackle corruption.

"She has restored our lost hopes after the passing on of President Magufuli; we were in fear about the future but now we certainly have a strong leader in Mama Samia. She has started pretty well and we ask God to bless and help her in her course of work," said Mr Mollel.

He called on the new Head of State to wear the late Magufuli's shoes, for they fit her and take on from where he left, improving the extractive sector and all other sectors for betterment of Tanzania and its people.

Mollel expressed hopefulness that she will take the country from the current lower middle income economy to the next level during her tenure.

ACT Wazalendo Leader, Zitto Kabwe sang President Samia's praises, saying she is a capable leader, who is widely known.

An investor with the Bella View Company in Rombo District, Kilimanjaro Region, Mr Shannel Ngowi hailed the former Vice-President, Ms Samia for ascending to presidency, saying investors have a huge confidence in her in improving the industrial sector.

He said he hoped that President Samia will put in place a better environment for all investors so as to attract even more from within and outside the country.

Former Chadema Moshi Urban MP, Mr Jafari Michael pledged investors' support to the new president. Mr Michael who is also a businessman is hopeful that President Samia will see the industrial sector grow further.

On social networks, President Samia's speeches since assuming the presidency has been trending, with people from different walks of life - lauding her and wishing her well.

In her speech on Sunday, President Samia, among other issues, directed a special audit on project funds released from January to March; speeding up of economic sabotage cases; zero tolerance to bribery and corruption, harmonisation of revenue collection systems, and plugging of Local Government Authorities financial loopholes.