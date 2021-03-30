Malawi: Chakwera Relocates to Mtunthama As Kamuzu Palace Is Undergoing Renovations

29 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Lily Kampani-Mana

State House Press Secretary, Brian Banda has revealed that President Lazarus Chakwera has been based at Mtunthama State Lodge in Area 3 in Lilongwe since Thursday last week as Kamuzu Palace was undergoing much needed renovations using funds allocated specially for State Residence functions.

"The President will be temporarily staying at Mthuthama for about four weeks while awaiting the renovations which are long overdue,"

"A number of State residences are in a bad state," Banda said at a weekly press briefing.

" Statehouse in the past had money relocated for renovations but looking at the state of the residences, we do not believe those renovations where indeed taking place," Banda explained.

He added that government would conduct a follow up investigation on how the funds have been used in the past since parliament have been relocating the funds every year but there has been nothing to show for it.

Banda said that the President was committed to making sure that mining industry was properly regulated by engaging all sectors in the mining industry to find out the challenges that are there and how best they can be handled.

