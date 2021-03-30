Malawi: Bushiri Wins Bid to Have South Africa Accusers Testify in Malawi Court

Nyasa Times
Malawi Prophet Shepherd Bushiri (file photo).
29 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanga Gwede

Magistrate Court in Lilongwe has ruled that Prophet Shepherrd Bushiri's South African accusers should come to Malawi to testify as part of authenticating their sworn affidavits.

Bushiri had asked the court to let his South African accusers appear before Malawi courts to be cross-examined by the defence.- The magistrate says, the law says, the court must receive evidence in the same way that a preliminary inquiry would.

In his ruling, magistrate Patrick Chirwa said that state argued that the court must interpret the law is wrong.

He said that the law as he reads it in section 9 of extradition act says the court must have same powers and jurisdiction as in a preliminary inquiry.

Chirwa noted that the court must rely on part 8 of the same section. He further said that he he agreed with defence that the state violated the law by not reading out charges, and not interviewing witnesses for evidence.

He also said the state cannot rely on statements taken by other people in some other places, adding that the law allows the accused people should be allowed to interview witnessed.

Magistrate further added that the Bushiri's have a right to question all witnesses and that the state must allow the Bushiri's the right to question witnesses.

He then ruled that witnesses must be present in Malawi and sign under oath in Malawi

"The court says witnesses must be present in court in Malawi so as to satisfy the rights of the Bushiri's," he said.

The matter has since been adjourned to April 19.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Palma in Mozambique
'Chaos' at Party Meeting as Factions Divide South Africa's ANC
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.