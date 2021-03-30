Tanzania: Court Dismisses Sahara Media 274m/ - Compensation Claims

SAHARA Media Group has lost its claims for payments of over 274m/-as costs for replacement of studio equipment damaged because of electrical fault allegedly caused by Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco).

This followed the decision of the High Court, Mwanza Registry, to dismiss the suit lodged by the Media Group, the plaintiff, against Tanesco, the defendant, in a counter claim case.

Judge Agnes Mgeyekwa ruled in favour of the defendant in the matter, after holding that the plaintiff failed to prove the claims and, thus, not entitled to the prayers sought in the plaint.

Before reaching into such conclusion, she had to determine some issues, notably whether Tanesco was responsible for the electric fault occurred on December 5, 2014 resulting in the destruction of the radio equipment and whether the plaintiff suffered loss as result of the destruction in question.

The judge noted that there was no dispute that on December 5, 2014 one red high tension was bent as a result of being pulled by a falling high tension pole at Ilemela District.

The plaintiff complained that his studio's equipment were destroyed due to the collapse of Tanesco's transformer.

She read the demand letter for the plaintiff reminding the defendant to effect the 274,081,500/-, but was quick to point out that there was no proof that such notification letter was served upon the defendant.

"The Plaintiff was duty bound to prove that allegation. That is in accordance with the elementary principle of he who alleges must prove as embodied in the provisions of section 110 (1) of the Evidence Act," the judge ruled.

According to her, the plaintiff tried to prove that his studios' equipment were destroyed by tendering proforma invoices.

"With due respect, the proforma invoice was tended to prove that the plaintiff bought the electrical equipment but cannot prove if the (same) were destroyed by the explosion. The Plaintiff did not tender any equipment listed in the Demand Notice to prove that the equipment was destroyed," she said.

On the question of whether the plaintiff suffered loss as a result of destruction of the equipment, the judge noted the testimony suggesting that the media organ suffered loss due to the transformer explosion caused by Tanesco.

"Without wasting the time of the court, the plaintiff's loss was not established nor proved on the required standards of the law. The evidence adduced and documentary evidence did not support the plaintiff's claims," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She pointed out that the Demand Notice was not delivered to Tanesco, the studio's equipment which were destroyed were not tendered in court, thus the amount claimed was not linked to the said equipment.

The judge went on stating that it is clear from the evidence that the plaintiff did not prove his case against the Defendant to the required standard of the law.

"In the premises, in view of the real situation which must presently be obtaining on the ground, this court fails to see how the Plaintiff is entitled to claims which he did not prove," she ruled.

The dispute between the parties arose from a claim for payment of monies, owing and payable by the Tanesco to Sahara Media.

The plaintiff was demanding 233,291,100/- from Tanesco being an outstanding balance from the money erroneously transferred to their bank account.

It is alleged that after realising the error, various communication were made with the banks of the parties to ensure that the funds is returned immediately.

On November 19, 2016 Tanesco returned 575m/-. Sahara media also owed Tanesco some money, which made the remaining balance to be returned by Tanesco to Sahara media to be 233,291,100/-.

On October 30, 2018, both parties concluded consent settlement in respect to the claim and the two ended the case. What remained intact was the determination of a Counter Claim which was filed by Sahara Media on May 21, 2018.

The plaintiff claimed in the Counter Claim against the defendant for the sum of 274,018,500/- being the costs for the replacement of studio damaged equipment.