Tanzania: Quartet Arraigned in Possession of Government Trophies

FOUR people appeared before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam on Monday, charged with dealing in and unlawful possession of four pieces of elephant tusks and one leopard skin, which are government trophies, valued at over 180m/-.

They are Hussein Seif, alias Kawambwa, alias Mizumizumi, who is a resident of Kisarawe in Coast Region, Ally Mpalupalu, a resident of Chanika in Dar es Salaam, Adam Mohamed, who resides at Kilwa Masoko in Lindi Region and Nganya Mkanyage, a resident of Bagamoyo in Coast Region.

The accused persons were arraigned before two magistrates in different court chambers to face four economic charges. They were not allowed to enter plea to the charges because they fall under the Economic and Organised Crime Control Act.

Investigations into the two cases, according to the prosecution, led by State Attorneys Kijja Luzungana and Faraji Nguka, have not been completed.

The prosecution alleged before Senior Resident Magistrate Rashid Chaungu, Seif and Mpalupalu committed the offences on March 23, 2021 in the city.

The court heard that on the material date at Gongo la Mboto area in the city of Dar es Salaam, the two accused persons were found in possession of four pieces of elephant tusks, all valued at 173,248,500/-, the property of the government, without permit from the Director of Wildlife.

It is alleged that on the same date and place, the two accused persons were found dealing in government trophies in that they trafficked the elephant tusks without having any permit from the Wildlife Director.

The prosecution told the court before Principal Resident Magistrate Huruma Shaidi that on March 13, 2021 at Mbagala Rangi Tatu in Temeke District, Mohamed and Mkanyage were found possessing one leopard skin, worth 8, 0834,258/- , property of the government, without permit.

It is alleged that on the same date and place in the region of Dar es Salaam, the two accused persons were found dealing in government trophies, in that, they trafficked the leopard skin without having any valid permit from the Director of Wildlife.

Magistrate Shaidi granted bail to the duo on condition of securing two reliable sureties each and that every surety must have an identification letter and sign bond of 5m/-.

One of the sureties, according to the magistrate, must surrender in court a title deed of immovable property worth of such amount. None of them managed to meet the bail conditions.

On part of Seif and Mpalupalu, Magistrate Chaungu directed them to seek bail to the High Court if they so wished because his court lacked jurisdiction as the amount involved exceeds 10m/-.

Under such circumstances, all accused persons were ordered to go to remand and the two cases were adjourned to April 13, 2021 for mention, pending further investigations into the matters.