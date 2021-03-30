Namibia: Trustco Introduces Medical Aid

Trustco Life successfully launched OnawaMed as an affordable and unique medical insurance product in May 2020. This distinctive product provides access and cover against the costs of consultations at private medical doctors.

It is no secret that traditional medical cover is not affordable to the average Namibian. In 2019, it was revealed that expenditure in healthcare, which is influenced by the annual inflation in medical fees, has consistently exceeded the Namibia consumer price index for the past years. OnawaMed, underwritten by Trustco Life, is expected to unlock medical care by selected private doctors and pharmacies to the average Namibian at an affordable premium. OnawaMed offers insured members access to private doctors' consultations and 15 generic acute medication prescriptions per year.

This product is available to members countrywide through an expanded network of service providers, namely doctors and pharmacies.

OnawaMed provides cover to the main member and up to four dependents and also includes a free funeral benefit for all.

Head of Trustco Life Annette Brand stated: "Since our product launch in 2020, we have made incredible strides in service delivery countrywide. The northern regions equally remain a very strong component of the service leg of OnawaMed. We want to urge all prospective and current clients to make use of these facilities. Health care remains the cornerstone of quality of life of our citizens. We will do our part in ensuring OnawaMed meets that criteria".