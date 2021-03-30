Namibia: Poultry Association Plans Ahead

The Poultry Producers Association of Namibia (PPA) recently hosted its annual meeting, where it brought together key industry role players to review the performance of the sector, and the challenges faced in the previous year. The event also sets an agenda for the year.

The one-day meeting, held on 17 March, was sponsored by Agribank.

Speaking after this year's event, PPA's Information Day organiser, Petrina Sakaria said the intention of the event was to connect all industry producers with a focus on how to collectively create a strong competitive industry and to present opportunities for all industry players both small- and large-scale producers, including input

suppliers.

"The event was well attended, mostly by our upcoming producers, and Agribank as a loyal partner of our poultry information day through its sponsorship, made the event possible. The sponsorship was utilised for paying the venue, materials, gift for our main speakers and meals for the day, and other logistics," Sakaria explained.

Other sponsors include Feedmaster and Afrivet.

According to her, during the meeting, various speakers from different institutions gave informative presentations on production of broilers both on a small and larger scale, vaccinations and biosecurity as well as on the benefits of joining PPA. Further in-depth discussions on the industry matters including the recently advertised countrywide trainings also took place during the meeting.

Meanwhile, Agribank marketing team also provided information to the attendees about the bank's Poultry Loan facility and the recently launched women and youth loan scheme.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Food and Agriculture Agribusiness Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I would like to thank all our sponsors for investing in our event, your sponsorship helped us pull the event off with great glory. The funds helped us get a great deal of work done with ease and less stress as the lack of funds can be a major glitch.

"Once again, we would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude and thank you for being onboard to realize the objective of

making the poultry industry sustainable and competitive," Sakaria appreciated sponsors.

Aske what future holds of events of this magnitude, she said the future looks bright, and as an association, they hope to reach a stage where they have more producers participating in the commercial set up and be able to host more of these informative

events, and to bring in experts from other countries to exchange skills and knowledge.

Meanwhile, Agribank also sponsored the host of the third edition of sustainable development awards as organized by Sustainable Development Advisory Council (SDAC), in cooperation with the Environmental Investment Fund of Namibia

(EIF).

These awards intend to recognise the importance of integrating sustainability into the core of businesses and industries as well as on daily lives of all Namibians and are set to take place on 21 May 2021.