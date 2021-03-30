Tanzania: Experts Analyse Magufuli's Tanzania Economic Legacy

Dar es Salaam — The late Tanzanian President, John Pombe Maguli or JPM as many refer him, has left the world while leaving the country's economy in what experts describe as good shape.

The departed leader who succumbed to a rare heart complication on March 17, 2021, was laid to rest on Friday in his hometown of Chato in Geita Region.

To what can be described as 'no walk in the park', Tanzania under the leadership of the late President Magufuli, achieved its middle-income vision, five years ahead of schedule, despite the global Covid-19 pandemic.

On July 1, 2020 the World Bank announced the home of the Serengeti and Kilimanjaro to have attained the middle income status, with a Gross National Income (GNI) per capita of $1,080 up from an average of $622 in the previous administration.

The first Tanzanian President to die in office had for years maintained a seven percent economic growth rate, before going down to 5.5 percent last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has affected most of Tanzania's trading partners and sectors.

An economist from Mzumbe University, Prof Honest Ngowi, wondered how the departed leader had done a lot in terms of strengthening the economy, just in the space of five years and 114 days of his regime.