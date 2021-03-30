Tanzania: What They Want President Samia to Do

Arusha — Only a week after succeeding the late John Pombe Magufuli, President Samia Suluhu Hassan has been urged to strengthen the pillars of democracy.

These have to include drawing a clear line between the central and local governments and giving more independence to the latter.

"At present you can't know the demarcation line between the two. The local government should be independent," said Joseph Lujuo, a pharmacist based here.

He implored on the new head of state to detach the Local Government and Regional Administration docket from her (President's) office.

He was among scores of Arusha residents who spoke on the prospects of the new president who was sworn in last week after the death of Dr. Magufuli.

He said besides improving democracy, the government of Ms Samia has to empower strategic institutions to serve as catalysts for economic development.