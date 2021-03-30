Tanzania: What They Want President Samia to Do

29 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Zephania Ubwani

Arusha — Only a week after succeeding the late John Pombe Magufuli, President Samia Suluhu Hassan has been urged to strengthen the pillars of democracy.

These have to include drawing a clear line between the central and local governments and giving more independence to the latter.

"At present you can't know the demarcation line between the two. The local government should be independent," said Joseph Lujuo, a pharmacist based here.

He implored on the new head of state to detach the Local Government and Regional Administration docket from her (President's) office.

He was among scores of Arusha residents who spoke on the prospects of the new president who was sworn in last week after the death of Dr. Magufuli.

He said besides improving democracy, the government of Ms Samia has to empower strategic institutions to serve as catalysts for economic development.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Palma in Mozambique
'Chaos' at Party Meeting as Factions Divide South Africa's ANC
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.