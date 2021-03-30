South Africa: Shoprite Joins the Mobile Virtual Network Operator Game

29 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Toby Shapshak

Shoprite is the latest big South African firm to launch its own virtual mobile network, called K'nect Mobile, just months after its bigger rival, Pick n Pay, did.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

This kind of mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) is a big trend internationally, and it is now taking off in South Africa.

Standard Bank, the biggest lender in Africa, launched its own MVNO this year, while Pick n Pay launched last year, cleverly linking it to its Smart Shopper loyalty scheme. Notably, Pick n Pay is using MTN's infrastructure, the network's first MVNO.

Cell C was the first mobile network operator to launch an MVNO. FNB Connect has been running for years on Cell C, but the third-largest operator has been struggling financially.

This market in South Africa is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of about 7.8% from 2020 to 2025, according to research by Comserve.

"In an increasingly digital world and fragmented telecommunications industry, MVNOs are on the rise, applying emerging technologies, exploring new verticals and providing value to both consumers and existing mobile network operators," the researchers said in a report.

Competition in the South African MVNO...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

