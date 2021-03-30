South Africa: Reflections of a Wayward Boy - a Hat, a Kayak and Dreams of Dar

29 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Terry Bell

In the mid-1960s everything seemed possible -- and change was in the air. So, driven by spontaneous activism rather than much planning or careful analysis, I leapt to support any political bandwagon that seemed to be heading in the right direction. It was a case of substituting activism for considered planning based on careful analysis. I would learn and adapt as I progressed. Which was why I decided it was perfectly logical to leave London in a kayak.

Easter 1967. As the massive Aldermaston peace march swept up Whitehall toward Trafalgar Square, the large ANC banner came into view and the BBC television reporter announced: "And here comes the South African contingent."

It was the culmination of a three-day, near 90km march organised by the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament and the anti-Vietnam war campaign. For me, it was one of the highlights of those politically frenetic years spent in London. The only annoyance at the time was the fact that, although the group had decided to support the march, only three ANC Youth League members turned up at Aldermaston: Pallo Jordan, Barbara Edmunds and I. Over the next two days and more we learnt some basic protest march lessons: don't...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Palma in Mozambique
'Chaos' at Party Meeting as Factions Divide South Africa's ANC
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.