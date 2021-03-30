Mauritius: Nlta Issues Stickers to Contract Bus Owners Allowed to Operate During Nce/Psac Examinations

29 March 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

Vehicle owners/drivers of contract School 15-seater buses, who will be allowed to operate during the National Certificate of Education (NCE) as well as during the Primary School Achievement Certificate (PSAC) Examinations, collected their respective stickers, this morning, at the National Land Transport Authority (NLTA) Office at Cassis and Forest-Side. Stickers will be issued to some 1,408 licensees.

Those vehicle owners/drivers operating within the Green Zone were granted a Green Sticker, that was collected at the NLTA Office at Cassis. Those who reside and operate in the Red Zone were provided with a Red Sticker, which was collected at the NLTA Sub-Office at Forest-Side.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Mr Alan Ganoo, was present at the NLTA Sub-Office at Forest-Side to take stock of the conditions within which the exercise is being carried out.

In a statement, he underlined that Vehicle owners/drivers of contract School buses residing in the Red Zone were convened at the NLTA Sub-Office at Forest-Side, to avoid any circulation outside the Red Zone, as a sanitary precautionary measure.

Mr Alan Ganoo underlined that as PSAC and NCE examinations will be starting as from tomorrow, these operators will be authorised to operate within the Red Zone subject to their vehicles bearing a Red Sticker issued by the NLTA.

As regards the partial resumption of economic activities as from the 01 April 2021, the Minister underlined that some 200,000 WAPs will be issued, thus all public transports and individual bus operators will be fully operational to ensure frequent and safe commuting. He pointed out that the current prevailing strict rules for residents of the Red Zones will still be applicable.

Minister Ganoo called upon all public transport owners and drivers to observe the strict sanitary protocols including wearing of face masks, and making provision for hand sanitisers and physical distancing arrangements. As for passengers, he recalled that they should act responsibly and have the legal obligation to abide by sanitary protocols on the premises of bus-stations and while travelling on the public vehicle.

He encouraged all those who face any transport issue to call on the Hotline 8923 for assistance.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
'Chaos' at Party Meeting as Factions Divide South Africa's ANC
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.