Mauritius: Covid-19 - Each Citizen Must Act Responsibly With the Upcoming Easing of Lockdown

press release

It is of paramount importance that the population adapts to the coronavirus and undertakes maximum precautionary measures with the upcoming partial lifting of the lockdown on 31 March 2021. Each and every one must act responsibly by correctly wearing a facemask, respecting social distancing, regularly washing hands, and making frequent use of hand sanitizers.

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal, reiterated this appeal to the population, this evening, at the daily press briefing of the National Communication Committee on COVID-19, at the Treasury Building in Port Louis. Dr Catherine Gaud was also present.

He highlighted that as at date, the positive cases have been identified as follows: 276 cases through the contact tracing exercise and COVID testing centres; 38 in quarantine centres; and 13 through random testing. To date, a total of 53 patients discharged and the number of active local cases stands at 274.

Two new clusters identified

Minister Jagutpal underscored that two new clusters have been identified. One from the Souillac Hospital, with 54 positive COVID-19 cases comprising medical staff, patients and some of their relatives; and another at Glen Park, which is already in the Red Zone.

With regards to the Glen Park cluster, he pointed out, one positive case was detected on 26 March 2021 at the testing centre at Victoria Hospital in Candos. The contact tracing exercise revealed that the positive patient attended funerals at Glen Park on 15 March 2021, which resulted in 20 persons from the funerals being positive to COVID-19, he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius Governance Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr Jagutpal also appealed to all medical staff across the country to be inoculated with the vaccine, and as from tomorrow, every staff in all medical facilities will have the opportunity to receive same. Moreover, he stated, PCR tests will be carried out on all staff on a 10-day interval so as to ensure that they are not COVID-19 positive. According to him, some 384 PCR tests have been carried out today, revealing six positive cases.

Death of two dialysis patients

Furthermore, Minister Jagutpal announced that two deaths were registered today and both persons were dialysis patients of the Souillac Hospital. One person was in quarantine and the other was admitted at the Souillac Hospital, for dialysis.

Speaking about the two dialysis patients who passed away, Dr Gaud pointed out that one of them already had vascular and cardiac pathologies, with severe damages to his arteries. The second patient, she stated, was not tested positive to COVID-19 until one day prior to his passing away. The patient had a heart attack and an autopsy is being carried out so as to determine the exact cause of his death.

Health Minister Jagutpal and Dr Gaud both expressed their deepest sympathies to the afflicted families.

It is to be noted that five patients currently present COVID-19 symptoms. Two have been intubated and are still in a severe situation. One other patient was hospitalised in a private clinic and following a positive PCR test due to respiratory problems, she was transferred to the New ENT Hospital. One other positive patient aged 75 was brought to the New ENT Hospital from a quarantine centre after 15 days.