South Africa: Ivermectin Still Not Authorised for Covid-19 Treatment

30 March 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) on Monday refuted claims that it has authorised Ivermectin for the treatment of COVID-19.

This comes after Afriforum, which is pushing for the use of the drug, claimed court victory in a press statement saying "doctors can prescribe Ivermectin to patients if they deem it necessary".

"This is grossly untrue, misleading to the public and irresponsible and could have dire consequences," said the regulator.

SAHPRA said its position remains steadfast and that it has not issued a green light yet for the use of Ivermectin.

"Ivermectin may be prescribed and dispensed to patients without awaiting Section 21 authorisation, but is still subject to receiving Section 21 authorisation, informed consent and all reporting requirements normally required under Section 21," SAHPRA explained.

SAHPRA said the unregistered Ivermectin-containing finished pharmaceutical products may only be accessed under SAHPRA's Ivermectin Controlled Compassionate Use Programme Guideline through the authorised suppliers of such products.

Meanwhile, the entity said it has registered Soolantra cream, which is for topical treatment of moderate to severe inflammatory lesions of papulopustular rosacea or acne-like rash in adult patients.

However, it has stressed that the Soolantra cream is not for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.

"The effect of the registration of the Soolantra cream is that compounding is allowed in accordance with the provisions of section 14(4) of the Medicines Act such as for specific patients, on the basis of a prescription by a medical practitioner," the entity explained.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Palma in Mozambique
'Chaos' at Party Meeting as Factions Divide South Africa's ANC
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.