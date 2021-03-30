Namibia: Custody Remand for Man Accused of Strangling Friend

30 March 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Swakopmund — Murder accused Daniel Robberts yesterday made his first court appearance for the alleged murder of well-known Swakopmund resident Frikkie van Schalkwyk (69).

Robberts allegedly strangled Van Schalkwyk to death during an argument over money at the victim's residence in Ocean View on Thursday and then handed himself over to the police on Friday.

The slender-built Robberts, who tried to cover his face throughout his first court appearance in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court, is also facing an additional charge of theft after he allegedly exchanged Van Schalkwyk's Jeep Wrangler for drugs shortly after the murder.

Roberts indicted to magistrate Nelao Brown, who was handling his case, that he will apply for a State-funded lawyer to represent him for future court proceedings.

State prosecutor in the matter Cleopatra Boois told the court the State is opposing bail at this stage, as investigations are still at an early stage - and that Robberts might interfere with the investigation. Brown then postponed the case to 18 May for further investigation and ordered that Robberts remains in police custody. Police over the weekend stated Robberts, who is originally from Otjiwarongo, was temporarily living with Van Schalkwyk while looking for a job. Crime investigations coordinator for Erongo Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu also said the murder was only detected when Robberts handed himself over to the police on Friday afternoon.

"The suspect, after the alleged murder, locked the deceased inside his home, took his green Jeep and drove to Walvis Bay to a drug dealer's house in Narraville and bought drugs without money," Iikuyu said on Saturday.

It is alleged that the suspect allegedly exchanged the vehicle for N$1 400 worth of drugs and for taxi fare back to Swakopmund.

The car was, however, traced back to the drug dealer's house and impounded by the police.

New Era learned that the drug dealer allegedly skipped town after hearing that the car was stolen from the victim.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Palma in Mozambique
'Chaos' at Party Meeting as Factions Divide South Africa's ANC
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.