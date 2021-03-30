Namibia: Custody Remand for Man Accused of Strangling Friend

Swakopmund — Murder accused Daniel Robberts yesterday made his first court appearance for the alleged murder of well-known Swakopmund resident Frikkie van Schalkwyk (69).

Robberts allegedly strangled Van Schalkwyk to death during an argument over money at the victim's residence in Ocean View on Thursday and then handed himself over to the police on Friday.

The slender-built Robberts, who tried to cover his face throughout his first court appearance in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court, is also facing an additional charge of theft after he allegedly exchanged Van Schalkwyk's Jeep Wrangler for drugs shortly after the murder.

Roberts indicted to magistrate Nelao Brown, who was handling his case, that he will apply for a State-funded lawyer to represent him for future court proceedings.

State prosecutor in the matter Cleopatra Boois told the court the State is opposing bail at this stage, as investigations are still at an early stage - and that Robberts might interfere with the investigation. Brown then postponed the case to 18 May for further investigation and ordered that Robberts remains in police custody. Police over the weekend stated Robberts, who is originally from Otjiwarongo, was temporarily living with Van Schalkwyk while looking for a job. Crime investigations coordinator for Erongo Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu also said the murder was only detected when Robberts handed himself over to the police on Friday afternoon.

"The suspect, after the alleged murder, locked the deceased inside his home, took his green Jeep and drove to Walvis Bay to a drug dealer's house in Narraville and bought drugs without money," Iikuyu said on Saturday.

It is alleged that the suspect allegedly exchanged the vehicle for N$1 400 worth of drugs and for taxi fare back to Swakopmund.

The car was, however, traced back to the drug dealer's house and impounded by the police.

New Era learned that the drug dealer allegedly skipped town after hearing that the car was stolen from the victim.