Zambia: Covid Jab Roll-Out Strategy Coming

29 March 2021
The Times of Zambia (Ndola)
By Francina Chomba and Chila Namaiko

THE Government is finalising a strategy to guide nationwide communication activities about COVID-19 and dispel conspiracy theories ahead of the planned rollout of the vaccines against the virus.

Assuring that the government would not let propagandists against COVID-19 vaccinations win, Health minister, Jonas Chanda said the mooted strategy would guide the nationwide communication activities to ensure citizens had accurate information.

Mr Chanda said in a statement yesterday that the communication strategy once concluded would address frequently asked questions and dispel myths, misconceptions and conspiracy theories around the COVID-19 vaccines.

Read more

Read the original article on Times of Zambia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Times of Zambia

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Palma in Mozambique
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
'Chaos' at Party Meeting as Factions Divide South Africa's ANC

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.