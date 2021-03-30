Zambia: Covid Jab Roll-Out Strategy Coming

THE Government is finalising a strategy to guide nationwide communication activities about COVID-19 and dispel conspiracy theories ahead of the planned rollout of the vaccines against the virus.

Assuring that the government would not let propagandists against COVID-19 vaccinations win, Health minister, Jonas Chanda said the mooted strategy would guide the nationwide communication activities to ensure citizens had accurate information.

Mr Chanda said in a statement yesterday that the communication strategy once concluded would address frequently asked questions and dispel myths, misconceptions and conspiracy theories around the COVID-19 vaccines.

