Liberia: Ministry of Agriculture Selects Agro Tech to Boost Urban Farming, Encourages Liberian to Grow More Local Food

30 March 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Fendell — Liberia's Agriculture Minister, Madam Jennie Millie Cooper has called on Liberians to focus on food and crop production, saying that food grown in Liberia are superior to food grown in other countries.

Minister Cooper made the statement at a program marking the selection of a local agriculture group, 'Agro Tech' to be sponsored under the ministry's Triumph Garden Project. The program was held at the University of Liberia Fendell Campus recently.

According to the Minister, the triumph garden project is an urban food and nutrition security initiative, which is intended to empower urban gardeners and Farmers to scale up their productions. Minister Cooper disclosed that the essence of the Triumph Garden Project is to enable gardeners to get involve into Agricultural activities while they stay home during the COVID_19 Pandemic.

"We are happy to see young and innovative Liberians take such great steps. I want to call on other young people to follow this good example," she said.

"This project is actually called Triumph Garden because when pandemic like this hit other countries, families have to stay home to do gardening, and this why we give it that name."

