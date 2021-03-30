Western Sahara: President of Republic Offers Condolences to His Egyptian Counterpart On Victims of Train Collision in Sohag Governorate

Bir Lahlou — President of the Republic, Secretary-General of the Polisario Front, Mr. Brahim Ghali, expressed his sincere condolences to his Egyptian counterpart, Mr. Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, over the victims of a train collision in the Egyptian governorate of Sohag.

"We have received in the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, with great sadness and sorrow, the news of the painful and terrible collision of two trains that took place in Sohag Governorate," said the President of the Republic.

"On this painful occasion, I offer on my behalf and on behalf of the Government and people of the Sahrawi Government and people my sincere condolences to you, to all the families of the victims and to the Arab Republic of Egypt," he added.