Western Sahara: Minister of Public Health Receives WHO Delegation

29 March 2021
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Shaheed Al-Hafed — Minister of Public Health, Khaira Balahi Abad, on Sunday received a delegation of the World Health Organization (WHO) at the ministry's headquarters in Shaheed Al-Hafed, Sahrawi refugee camps.

The delegation included the organization's emergency services officer for Sahrawi refugee camps and the supervisor of the information systems at the organization's office in Algiers.

The meeting dealt with ways to support and upgrade the health information system of Sahrawi Ministry of Public Health as well as to identify the health condition of all Sahrawi health units and monitor the concerns recorded.

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SPS

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Palma in Mozambique
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
'Chaos' at Party Meeting as Factions Divide South Africa's ANC

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.