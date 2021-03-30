Western Sahara: Minister of Public Health Receives WHO Delegation

Shaheed Al-Hafed — Minister of Public Health, Khaira Balahi Abad, on Sunday received a delegation of the World Health Organization (WHO) at the ministry's headquarters in Shaheed Al-Hafed, Sahrawi refugee camps.

The delegation included the organization's emergency services officer for Sahrawi refugee camps and the supervisor of the information systems at the organization's office in Algiers.

The meeting dealt with ways to support and upgrade the health information system of Sahrawi Ministry of Public Health as well as to identify the health condition of all Sahrawi health units and monitor the concerns recorded.